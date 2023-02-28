Ghana’s Enock Kwateng expresses excitement at joining MKE Ankaragucu

Enock Kwateng, the newly-signed Ghanaian full-back for MKE Ankaragucu, has expressed his pride after completing a move to the Turkish top-flight club on a free transfer.

In an Instagram post, Kwateng thanked the fans for their warm welcome and stated that he hopes to bring them joy in the coming seasons.

"Time to open a new chapter. Proud to join Ankaragucu, thanks to the fans for the warm welcome despite the situation. Hope to bring you joy," said Kwateng.

The 25-year-old had previously played for FC Nantes in France and represented France at various youth levels.

He joined MKE Ankaragucu after mutually terminating his contract with Bordeaux in September 2022. Kwateng's versatility and experience are expected to be a significant asset to the club as they look to climb up the league table in the Turkish SuperLig.

The Ghanaian defender has received a warm welcome from the club's fans, who are excited about the prospect of seeing him play in the team's colours.

MKE Ankaragucu's officials have also expressed their satisfaction with the new signing and are confident that Kwateng's arrival will strengthen the team's defence and help them achieve their objectives for the season.

With Kwateng's skills and experience, he is expected to play a crucial role in the club's campaign for the remainder of the season, and the fans will be eagerly anticipating his debut for the club.