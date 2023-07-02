Ghana's Ernest Agyiri assists in FCI Levadia's victory in Estonia

Ghanaian midfielder Ernest Agyiri played a crucial role in FCI Levadia's 3-0 triumph against Narva Trans in the Estonian Premium League on Saturday.

The teams' head-to-head record favoured FCI Levadia with 37 wins, while Narva Trans had managed only four wins, along with 11 draws.

Agyiri, starting for FCI Levadia, showcased his skills and provided an assist during the game. The match began with a strong start for FCI Levadia when Heitor Marinho dos Santos found the back of the net in the 20th minute, with Agyiri contributing the assist.

With a 1-0 lead, FCI Levadia maintained their advantage throughout the first half. During halftime, head coach Curro Torres urged his players to continue their attacking approach. The second half began with renewed intensity, and Mollo Bessala extended FCI Levadia's lead with a goal in the 54th minute, assisted by Ioan Yakovlev.

As the game progressed, FCI Levadia's dominance became evident. In the 84th minute, Guy Merlin Mollo Bessala sealed the victory for his team by converting a penalty, securing a comfortable 3-0 win.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form this season, making 17 appearances and scoring eight goals in the league. His contribution to FCI Levadia's success highlights his skill and impact on the team's attacking prowess.