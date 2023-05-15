Ghana's Ernest Asante scores consolation goal in Doxa's defeat in Cyprus

Ghanaian forward Ernest Asante could not rescue his team, Doxa, from a home defeat against Chloraka in the Cyprus First Division on Monday.

Asante, who has scored six goals in 21 appearances for Doxa this season, started the game and scored the team's only goal in the 18th minute of the first half.

Despite his top performance, it was not enough to save Doxa from a 1-3 loss in the Round 37 encounter of the Cypriot top-flight league campaign.

Chloraka took the lead in the 14th minute before Vasco Lopez equalised for Doxa with a fine strike. However, late goals from Javier Eraso and Edin Sehic sealed the victory for the away team.

Asante, who has been a key player for Doxa this season, could not help his team avoid the defeat but will be hoping to bounce back in their next game.

He has been impressive in the Cyprus First Division this season and will be looking to add to his goal tally in the remaining games of the campaign.