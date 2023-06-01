Ghana's Ernest Nuamah grateful to Nordsjaelland after picking up top award in Denmark

FC Nordsjaelland forward Ernest Nuamah expressed his gratitude towards his teammates and staff after being voted as the best Player of the Spring in the Danish Superliga by the league's coaches.

The 19-year-old sensation has showcased his skills by scoring an impressive four goals in eight matches since the beginning of the spring season in the Championship group.

Nuamah's exceptional performance has not gone unnoticed, as he has received recognition from the league's coaches who deemed him worthy of this prestigious accolade. During the award ceremony held on Thursday, Nuamah took the opportunity to deliver an acceptance speech and express his gratitude towards everyone associated with the club.

In his speech, Nuamah humbly thanked his teammates and coaches, acknowledging their collective efforts throughout the season.

He stated, "First of all, I want to thank everybody, my teammates and coaches, for this amazing season. We have put everything together; the hard work, and it was not only me. Each and every one here played their part in what we have achieved this season. Even though we could not win the title, I'm still proud of everyone. Thank you."

Nuamah's recognition as the best Player of the Spring is a testament to his remarkable talent and contributions on the field, and comes after his debut Black Stars call-up for the game against Madagascar.