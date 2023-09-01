Ghana's Ernest Nuamah reveals limited discussion with Michael Essien about Lyon move

Ernest Nuamah has disclosed that he had limited discussions with Ghanaian legend Michael Essien regarding his transfer to Olympique Lyonnais.

Nuamah recently made the move to Lyon and shared insights into his decision-making process in his first interview with the club.

Despite both being Ghanaian and having Essien's experience with Lyon, Nuamah stated that Essien didn't play a significant role in the transfer decision. Instead, the decision was primarily made by Nuamah and his team.

In the interview, Nuamah expressed his excitement about the new chapter in his career and revealed that he would wear the number 37 jersey.

He said, "I didn’t really talk to him much about it but I know he played here, and he is also a legend from Ghana. He didn’t really play much part in it. The decision was from me and my team."

He comes to Lyon with an impressive record, having received several awards in the 3F Superliga for his outstanding performances during the 2022/23 season.

The Ghana forward joins an elite group of Ghanaian players who have represented Olympique Lyonnais, including Abedi Pele, John Mensah, and Michael Essien.