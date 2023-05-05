Ghana’s Ernest Nuamah scores for FC Nordsjaelland in Danish Cup defeat

Ghanaian youngster Enerst Nuamah was on target for FC Nordsjaelland in their defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Landspokal Cup semifinal on Thursday.

Following their 3-2 win over FC Copenhagen in the first leg, Nordjaelland tried a strategy that could help them protect their lead but the home side were more determined as they scored in the 7th minute to level the tie on aggregate through Vikcto Claesson.

Nuamah converted a penalty five minutes later to restore parity but FC Copenhagen showed hunger throughout the tie with extra goals ensuring that they sealed a place in the final.

Claesson scored again in the 16th minute before setting up Jordan Larsson five minutes later giving them a comfortable advantage of the game at half time.

Denis Vavro who came on to replace Valdemar Jansen scored another goal for Copenhagen but the visitors scored two quick goals to reduce the deficit to one. However, Diego Goncalves who replaced Larrson added his name to the scoresheet scoring the fifth and last goal for Copenhagen to end the tie 7-6 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, FC Nordjaelland will play the same opponents again on Monday in the Demark top flight as they aim to leapfrog Copenhagen who are two points above them.