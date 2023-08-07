Ghana's Ernest Nuamah shines with four goals in three games, attracting attention

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah has kicked off the season in spectacular fashion, showcasing his scoring prowess with an impressive tally of four goals in three games.

His remarkable form comes as no surprise, building upon his impressive performance from the previous season.

Nuamah's standout moment arrived in the first game, where he delivered a sensational hat-trick that spurred FC Nordsjaelland to a thrilling comeback victory over Viborg.

Although he didn't find the net in the second game, his contributions were instrumental in guiding Nordsjaelland to yet another triumph. Most recently, he displayed his versatility by scoring a well-executed free-kick in the third game against Brondby, further solidifying his impact on the field.

Last season, Nuamah's accomplishments were equally impressive, as he netted an impressive 12 goals and provided four assists in 30 league matches. His consistent performance demonstrates his determination to continue his success, seamlessly picking up from where he left off.

With his star steadily on the rise, Nuamah's exceptional skills have not gone unnoticed. His name was even linked to French champions PSG earlier in the summer transfer window, signalling the growing interest from top-tier clubs. As the transfer window remains open, the likes of PSG and other clubs will likely keep a close watch on Nuamah, who has swiftly transformed into a rising star within the football world.