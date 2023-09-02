Ghana’s Ernestina Abambila joins Turkish club Hakkarigucu Spor Kulubu

Turkish club Hakkarigucu Spor Kulubu have secured the services of Black Queens midfielder Ernestina Abambila.

The 24-year-old midfielder completed her move to the Blue and White on a one-year deal after passing a medical.

Abambila's transfer comes after her contract with Polish side UKS SMS Łódź expired at the end of the season.

Her arrival at Hakkarigucu Spor Kulubu has been met with enthusiasm by the club, as reflected in their official statement: "ERNESTINA ABAMBILA is a successful midfielder of Poland’s Sms Łódź team; she will sweat for blue and white colours. Welcome."

Abambila brings a wealth of experience to her new club, having previously played for FC Minsk in Belarus, where she participated in the UEFA Women's Champions League and made history as the first Ghanaian to score in the competition.

Her football journey has also included stints with Aris Thessaloniki, Assi IF, Mississippi Valley State University, Youngstown State University, Recreativo Huelva, and KKPK Medyk Konin.

Abambila has represented Ghana at various levels, including the U-17, U-20, and the senior national team, the Black Queens.