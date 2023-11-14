Ghana’s Evelyn Badu nominated for third consecutive CAF award

Black Queens midfielder Evelyn Badu has been nominated for the Women Player of the Year award at the 2023 CAF Awards.

This comes after her impressive performances for the Black Queens in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers and the Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, where she scored 9 goals and played a key role in midfield for Nora Hauptle's side.

Last year, Badu won the Young Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year awards at the 2022 CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, due to her outstanding performance in the CAF Women's Champions League.

With her recent nomination, Badu is now in contention to win her third consecutive CAF Award, cementing her status as one of the top women footballers in Africa.

Player of the Year (Women)