Ghana’s Evelyn Badu nominated for third consecutive CAF award

Black Queens midfielder Evelyn Badu has been nominated for the Women Player of the Year award at the 2023 CAF Awards.
This comes after her impressive performances for the Black Queens in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers and the Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers, where she scored 9 goals and played a key role in midfield for Nora Hauptle's side.
Last year, Badu won the Young Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year awards at the 2022 CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, due to her outstanding performance in the CAF Women's Champions League.
With her recent nomination, Badu is now in contention to win her third consecutive CAF Award, cementing her status as one of the top women footballers in Africa.
Player of the Year (Women)
- Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)
- Evelyn Badu (Ghana, Avaldnes)
- Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, Paris Saint-Germain)
- Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Wuhan Jiangda)
- Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante Las Planas)
- Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)
- Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)
- Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco, AS FAR/Al Ahli)
- Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)
- Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fenerbahce)
- Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)
- Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)
- Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria, Benfica)
- Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria, Alaves/Pachuca)
- Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid)
- Toni Payne (Nigeria, Sevilla)
- Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres/Racing Louisville)
- Ndeye Awa Diakhaté (Senegal, Olympique de Marseille)
- Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)
- Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa, Juarez/Monterrey)
- Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Glasgow City)
- Refiloe Jane (South Africa, Sassuolo)
- Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)
- Afi Sabine Woedikou (Togo, Strasbourg/Nantes)
- Sabrina Ellouzi (Tunisia, Excelsior)
- Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda, Kampala Queens)
- Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)
- Grace Chanda (Zambia, Madrid CFF)
- Rachael Kundananji (Zambia, Madrid CFF)