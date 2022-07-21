Ghana's Evelyn Badu wins best female inter-club player at 2022 CAF awards

Evelyn Badu has been crowned the Confederation of African Football inter-club best female footballer at the awards in Morocco on Thursday night.

The Black Princesses captain beats off competition from Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and South Africa defender Bambanani Mbanie.

Badu is winning the award following her scintillating display in the inaugural edition of CAF Women's Champions League. She also starred in Hasaacas Ladies sensational sweep of domestic titles as well as winning the WAFU Zone B championship.

Badu is currently with the Black Princesses team in Ghana preparing for the FIFA Women's U20 World Cup in Costa Rica next month.

The 19-year-old played a pivotal role as Hasaacas Ladies won all domestic title before going on to conquer West Africa at the WAFU tournament.

She was goal queen as Hasaacas Ladies reached the finals of the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt last year.

The former Ghana champions lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the competition. His outstanding display saw her earn a move to Norway to join Avaldsnes IF.