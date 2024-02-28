Ghana's Fatawu Ganiwu reflects on UEFA U-16 experience, sets sights on top level

Black Starlets midfielder Fatawu Ganiwu has opened up about the team's success at the UEFA U-16 Development tournament in 2023, revealing the valuable lessons he learned from the experience.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Ganiwu discussed Ghana's U-17 journey in the tournament, which saw them face formidable opponents like Spain, Serbia, and Switzerland.

He emphasised the importance of hard work and determination in achieving success in professional football.

"It was a great tournament in Serbia, we had a very good selected squad of players," Ganiwu said.

"We learnt a lot of things there in the UEFA U-16 development tournament. I have got a lot of things I have to work on, I need to do a lot of running and pressing to improve my game."

Ganiwu also expressed his admiration for Black Stars Vice-Captain Thomas Partey, Spanish duo Rodri and Sergio Busquets, and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, citing them as inspirations for his own career aspirations.

"I want to see myself at the top level, to become the best player in my position," Ganiwu explained.

"I look up to Thomas Partey, Rodri, Sergio Busquets, and sometimes Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City."

Ganiwu's comments highlight the dedication and drive required to succeed in the competitive world of professional football.

His experiences at the UEFA U-16 Development tournament have clearly had a profound impact on his approach to the sport, and it will be interesting to follow his progress as he continues to develop his skills and pursue his dreams.