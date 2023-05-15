Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku completes most dribbles in Sporting CP's comeback win over Maritimo

Ghanaian prodigy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku stole the show in Sporting CP's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Maritimo on Saturday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

The 19-year-old winger, who came on as a substitute in the 57th minute, completed the most dribbles (3) and played a crucial role in securing the victory for the home side.

Sporting CP struggled to get into the game early on, conceding a goal from Vitor, assisted by Felix Correia, after only ten minutes of play. Fatawu's introduction to the game brought some much-needed energy and creativity to Sporting CP's attack, and his three successful dribbles helped the team maintain pressure on Maritimo's defence.

With only five minutes remaining on the clock, Sporting CP equalised through an own goal by Matheus Costa. The home side continued to push for a winner, and their persistence paid off in the 93rd minute when Sebastian Coates scored the decisive goal.

Fatawu's impressive performance was marred by a yellow card he received just a minute after the winning goal. Sporting CP's goalkeeper Antonio Adan was sent off in the 97th minute, but the team held on for the win.

Fatawu, who has made six appearances for the first team this season, starting only one game and playing a total of 112 minutes, will be hoping to build on his recent form and earn more playing time for Sporting CP.