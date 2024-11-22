Ghana’s Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, and Antoine Semenyo lead dribbling stats in Premier League

Three Ghanaian Premier League stars Fatawu Issahaku, Mohammed Kudus, and Antoine Semenyo are making waves with their dribbling skills in the English Premier League this season.

Fatawu Issahaku, who plays for Leicester City, is currently leading the league with the most successful dribbles. His standout performance came against Manchester United at Old Trafford, where he tormented the defence despite Leicester’s 3-0 loss.

Issahaku’s 29 successful dribbles top the division, surpassing well-known dribblers like Doku, Mitoma, and Saka. However, his season has been cut short due to an ACL injury picked up on international duty.

Mohammed Kudus, a key figure for West Ham, is another Ghanaian star shining brightly. Kudus, who has slick dribbling and the ability to glide past defenders with ease, has been a standout performer, racking up 28 successful dribbles. Despite a slow start for West Ham, Kudus’ brilliance has provided a silver lining.

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth, with 24 successful dribbles, rounds out the top three. His combination of physicality and skill makes him a constant threat, and his performances have been crucial for Bournemouth’s attack, as he leads the team in goals.