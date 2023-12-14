Leicester City FC emerged triumphant against Millwall with Ghanaian sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku stealing the spotlight and clinching the Man-of-the-Match award.

The clash which took place on Wednesday was a rollercoaster of intense moments, ultimately culminating in a 3-2 victory for Leicester.

The game ignited with an impressive goal from Millwall's Tom Bradshaw in the 10th minute, setting the pace for a spirited competition.

However, Leicester City swiftly responded, with Jannik Vestergaard leveling the score at 1-1 in the 48th minute. The momentum continued as Patson Daka showcased his scoring prowess, securing another goal just four minutes later, propelling Leicester into a 2-1 lead.

Leicester's dominance persisted, with Ricardo Pereira extending their lead by finding the back of the net in the 78th minute, making it 3-1. Despite Millwall's Kevin Nisbet narrowing the deficit with a late goal, the match concluded with Leicester securing a hard-fought victory at 3-2.

While the entire Leicester team delivered an impressive performance, the standout player of the match was undoubtedly Abdul Fatawu Issahaku. The Ghanaian talent exhibited exceptional skills, strategic plays, and overall brilliance on the field, earning him the prestigious Man-of-the-Match accolade.

Issahaku's stellar contribution played a crucial role in Leicester's success and solidified his status as a rising star in the football world. As the young Ghanaian continues to make waves, this remarkable performance against Millwall adds another exciting chapter to his burgeoning career.