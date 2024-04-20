Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku shines as Leicester City secure crucial victory

Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku played a pivotal role in Leicester City's important 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship on Saturday.

The match saw Wilfred Ndidi open the scoring for Leicester in the 22nd minute, capitalising on a rebound in the box to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

In the 65th minute, Issahaku showcased his creative prowess by delivering a beautifully lofted cross into the box, which Jamie Vardy met with a header to double Leicester's lead. Vardy's goal came after initially missing a penalty just before halftime.

Despite West Bromwich Albion pulling one back in the 76th minute through Jed Wallace, Leicester held on to secure the victory.

The win keeps Leicester City at the top of the table with 91 points from 43 games. Their next challenge will be against fourth-placed Southampton.

Issahaku, 20, has been instrumental for Leicester City, contributing 11 assists and scoring three goals in 37 appearances in the Championship.

Despite playing on loan from Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has proven his significance to the team with his impressive performances.