Ghana's football fortunes: Wilson Arthur calls for a sustainability plan

Wilson Arthur, a renowned football enthusiast and founder of Skyy FC, has called for a sustainability plan to revamp Ghana's football fortunes.

In an interview with Michael Danku, Arthur emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach that addresses both player development and retention, as well as infrastructure upgrading.

Arthur lamented that Ghana's current football landscape is plagued by a lack of patriotism among players, leading to a mass exodus of talented athletes seeking greener pastures abroad. "We need an SOS strategic national sustainability plan intervention immediately," he stressed.

To address this issue, Arthur proposed a two-pronged solution. Firstly, he suggested that players who wish to represent Ghana must pass a "patriotic test" and demonstrate their commitment to the national cause. Additionally, he recommended that local clubs receive financial support to develop their own mini stadiums and facilities, as well as new buses and salary assistance.

Furthermore, Arthur advocated for a portion of player transfer income to be directed towards a Sports Development Fund, which would be utilized to support local clubs participating in CAF competitions. He believes that this investment would yield positive results within two to three seasons, transforming Ghana into a strong and great football nation once again.

"Talents abound in Ghana, and with the right support, we can regain our place among the top football nations," Arthur exclaimed. "All that has been missing is a sustainability plan, and now is the time to implement one."

Arthur's sentiments echo those of many Ghanaian football enthusiasts who have grown increasingly concerned about the nation's declining football fortunes. With the implementation of a comprehensive sustainability plan, Ghana may indeed be poised to reclaim its status as a dominant force in African football.