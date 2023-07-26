Ghana's football model killing the game - Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur

Skyy FC owner and bankroller, Wilson Arthur says the model being relied on to administer football in Ghana is an issue that must be addressed.

The MTN FA Cup chairman believes that rather than focusing just on making money, club administrators should consider long-term projects to accomplish realistic goals for their particular teams.

In an interview with Citi Sports, he proposed that football stakeholders adopt a hybrid approach that includes government backing to end the present cycle.

“The football model we are running is a problem. It is affecting the viability of our game. People are looking at short-term gains, they are selling players… that is what is killing our game so we need to think through the model well.

"Football is a good business but the model we are running is a problem. I propose that we try and do a hybrid, we need to get the government to come in.”

Arthur's team Skyy FC missed out on Ghana Premier League promotion after suffering a points deduction in the Division One League due to fielding an unqualified player which handed Nations FC the ticket to join the top flight.

Skyy FC were also semi-finalists of the FA Cup where they lost to Dreams FC.