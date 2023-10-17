Ghana's Forson Amankwah expresses joy over RB Salzburg contract extension

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Forson Amankwah has shared his happiness about the trust Red Bull Salzburg have placed in him through the extension of his contract.

His new deal, signed on October 16, is set to run until 2027.

The 21-year-old initially joined Salzburg in 2021 from WAFA, subsequently embarking on loan moves to FC Liefering and Rheindorf Altach.

Following the completion of his contract extension, Amankwah expressed his contentment and assured that he would capitalize on the opportunities provided by the club to further develop his skills.

Amankwah stated, "I'm pleased about the club's trust and the early contract extension because I feel very comfortable here. The opportunities for further development here are great, and I would like to take advantage of them in the future and be successful with the team."

In the current season, Amankwah has appeared in nine matches for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, where he has contributed two goals and two assists.