Ghana’s Forson Amankwah reflects on breakthrough season with RB Salzburg

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwah reflects on his impressive achievements and sets ambitious goals for the future.

The 20-year-old has surpassed his previous season's performance, playing more games for Austrian side RB Salzburg. At the midway point of the season, Amankwah boasts a 65% start rate in league games, 57% of available minutes played, and a contribution to 12% of Salzburg’s goals. Notably, he made his Champions League debut this season.

"I might say this season I've been so good because last season I wasn't playing so much. But I think this season is really good because I've been playing so many games. I think I am becoming more important to the team because last season I wasn't playing so much and then this season I play so much and I am having the opportunity to impact games," he shared with Flashscore.

While Amankwah missed inclusion in Ghana's final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, he remains focused on his promising trajectory in the footballing world.