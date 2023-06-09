Ghana’s Frank Acheampong delighted to make Chinese Super League team of the month

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong has expressed his joy after being named in the Chinese Super League Team of the Month for May.

The talented player delivered exceptional performances for Shenzhen FC last month, earning him a spot among the top performers.

Acheampong featured in all of Shenzhen FC's matches in May and played a crucial role in helping his team secure important victories.

His standout moment came during a remarkable comeback win against Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese Super League.

Despite falling behind by two goals, Acheampong's brilliance turned the tide of the game, leading his team to a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Upon learning of his inclusion in the Team of the Month, Acheampong took to Twitter to express his delight, stating, "Glad to make the team for the month of May in the Chinese Super League. Let's go!"

The 29-year-old winger has been in fine form this season, already contributing four goals and two assists in 11 matches.