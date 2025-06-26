Ghana's Frank Acheampong on target as Henan FC fall short against Yunnan Yukun

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong found the net yet again, but his efforts weren't enough to prevent Henan FC from suffering a 2-1 defeat to Yunnan Yukun in the Chinese Super League.

The 31-year-old forward continued his impressive scoring form, taking his season tally to five goals in 15 appearances.

Acheampong, who has started every match this campaign, demonstrated his attacking threat with 2.1 shots per game.

His consistent performances have been a rare bright spot for Henan, who languish in 12th position with just 14 points from 15 matches.

The former Anderlecht man has now contributed six goal involvements (5 goals, 1 assist) this season, averaging a goal every 246 minutes.

Despite Acheampong's contributions, Henan's defensive frailties proved costly as Yunnan Yukun secured victory through Pedro Henrique's 84th-minute penalty.

The result leaves Henan just two points above the relegation zone, intensifying pressure on the squad ahead of their next fixture.

Acheampong's reliability in front of goal - with 1.1 shots on target per game - underscores his importance to a struggling Henan side.