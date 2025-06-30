Ghana’s Frank Acheampong wins crucial penalty as Henan FC snatch late draw Chengdu Rongcheng

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong played a pivotal role in Henan FC's dramatic 2-2 comeback against Chengdu Rongcheng, earning the decisive penalty that secured his team a valuable point in the Chinese Super League on Monday.

The 31-year-old forward was instrumental in the 75th-minute spot kick, converted by Felippe Cardoso, which completed Henan's fightback from two goals down.

Acheampong's intervention proved vital for the struggling hosts, who remain 12th in the table with just 15 points from 16 matches.

The former Anderlecht attacker has now contributed to six goals this season (5 goals, 1 assist), demonstrating his importance to a side battling at the wrong end of the table.

The match saw late drama with Acheampong initially having a goal disallowed by VAR in first-half stoppage time.

Undeterred, the Ghana international continued driving his team forward, ultimately drawing the foul that led to Cardoso's equalizer.

Henan's resilience marked a rare positive in what has been a difficult campaign, with Acheampong one of few consistent performers - starting all 16 league matches while averaging 2.1 shots per game.

The point keeps Henan three clear of the relegation zone, with Acheampong's never-say-die attitude providing hope they can pull clear of danger in the coming weeks.