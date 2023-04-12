Ghana's Frederick Acheampong appointed General Coordinator for Confederation Cup game in Nigeria

Ghana's Frederick Acheampong has been appointed as the General Coordinator by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the upcoming Confederation Cup game between Rivers United FC of Nigeria and Young Africans of Tanzania.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 14H00 at the Uyo-Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

As the General Coordinator, Acheampong's primary task is to ensure the successful organization of the game in Nigeria. He will be responsible for managing team arrangements, stadium and training field preparation, match day operations, media and spectator services, and security.

Acheampong, who is an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, is expected to work closely with other officials appointed for the game, including South African referee Abongile Tom, assistant referee II Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Sanches Meirelles De Sanche Lopes from Angola, and Sao Tome E.Principe's assistant referee II Abelmiro Dos Reis Monte Negro.

The game's fourth official will be Benin's Djindo Louis Houngnandende, while Uganda's Awuye Yusuf Suleiman will serve as the match commissioner.

The referee assessor for the game will be Brou Kouadio Parfait from Côte d'Ivoire, and the security officer will be Humphrey Watenga Mandu from Uganda.

The video assistant referee and assistant VAR for the game will be Hamza El Fariq and Adil Zourak, respectively, both from Morocco.