Ghana's Frederick Acheampong to coordinate crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash in South Africa

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong has landed in South Africa ahead of the highly anticipated second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final encounter between Marumo Gallants FC from South Africa and Young Africans from Tanzania.

Acheampong, a seasoned professional in the field, has been appointed as the General Coordinator for this crucial match, which is set to take place at the renowned Royal Bafokeng stadium in Rustenburg on Wednesday, May 17.

As the newly appointed General Coordinator, Acheampong will play a pivotal role in steering and overseeing the various organizational activities leading up to, during, and after the match.

His responsibilities will encompass ensuring that all personnel involved possess the necessary skills and receive adequate training to successfully execute their duties on the match day.

The first leg of this enthralling encounter concluded with a 2-0 victory in favour of Young Africans, providing them with a considerable advantage going into the second leg.

Marumo Gallants FC will undoubtedly be looking to overturn the deficit and secure a place in the final of the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup.

With such high stakes involved, Acheampong's appointment as the General Coordinator assumes even greater significance as he strives to ensure a seamless and fair playing field for both teams.