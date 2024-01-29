Ghana's Futsal national team arrives in Cape Coast for AFCON qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire

The Ghana Futsal national team has arrived in Cape Coast, Ghana, for the first leg of their 2014 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The team has been preparing at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram, near Accra, ahead of the crucial tie.

Ghana is seeking to secure a spot in the next edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, having made significant progress in the sport in recent years. The team faces a tough challenge against CÃ´te d'Ivoire but is determined to make a good impression in front of their home crowd.

The first leg of the qualifier will take place at the University of Cape Coast Sports Hall on Friday, February 2, 2024, while the second leg is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024, in Abidjan, CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

The Ghanaian team is led by experienced coach, Philip Boakye, who was appointed two weeks ago. Boakye is the head coach of Futsal Premier League club AMG with 7 years of experience in Futsal and Mini Football. He led AMG to second place in the 2023 Futsal Premier League and has been working with Futsal clubs to compete in tournaments in Malaysia, Nigeria and Cyprus.