Ghana's FUTSAL team intensify preparation ahead of FUTSAL AFCON

The Ghana national FUTSAL team has intensified it's preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The team is currently camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence as Ghana prepares for their return to the tournament for the first time in twenty years.

Ghana have been paired with host and holders Morocco, Angola, and Zambia in Group A of the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s Futsal national team will open their campaign against Zambia before taking on defending champions and host Morocco and semifinalist in the last edition, Angola in the other group matches.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as the CAF representatives.