GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana's FUTSAL team intensify preparation ahead of FUTSAL AFCON

Published on: 02 April 2024
Ghana's FUTSAL team intensify preparation ahead of FUTSAL AFCON

The Ghana national FUTSAL team has intensified it's preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. 

The team is currently camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence as Ghana prepares for their return to the tournament for the first time in twenty years.

Ghana have been paired with host and holders Morocco, Angola, and Zambia in Group A of the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s Futsal national team will open their campaign against Zambia before taking on defending champions and host Morocco and semifinalist in the last edition, Angola in the other group matches. 

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as the CAF representatives.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more