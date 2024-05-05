Ghana’s Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu set for Ligue 1 action with AJ Auxerre after promotion

Ghana duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu will feature in the French Ligue 1 next season after helping AJ Auxerre secure promotion.

A jubilant atmosphere engulfed the Stade de l’AbbÃ©-Deschamps as Auxerre secured a crucial 2-0 win over Paris FC, effectively sealing their promotion with just two games remaining.

With a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed AS Saint-Ã‰tienne and third-placed SCO Angers, coupled with a remarkable +33 goal difference, the celebrations ensued, allowing players and staff to revel alongside their ecstatic fans.

Mensah and Owusu played pivotal roles in Auxerre's swift return to Ligue 1 following relegation last season.

Mensah, operating as a left fullback and sometimes wingback, has featured in 24 league games, contributing two assists, while Owusu appeared in 32 league fixtures, adding a goal and two assists to his tally.

Having secured promotion for the second time in three seasons, manager Christophe Pelissier is cognizant of the challenges that lie ahead in Ligue 1.

"In Ligue 1, it will be hard with just 18 teams. We can’t mistake our objective," remarked Pelissier post-match, indicating the club's need to strategise for the upcoming campaign.

Both Mensah and Owusu are contracted with Auxerre until 2025, having joined the club in August 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

With their significant contributions to the team's success, discussions regarding contract extensions are on the horizon, highlighting their importance to the club's future endeavours.