Ghana’s Gilbert Koomson earns spot in Norway's Eliteserien team of the week

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson's outstanding performance has earned him a place in Sofascore's Norway's Eliteserien team of the week.

Despite Sandefjord Fotball's 3-2 defeat to Haugesund in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday at Haugesund Sparebank Arena, Koomson made a significant impact by providing two crucial assists.

Haugesund took an early lead in the 10th minute when Danish player Petter Therkildsen set up Biljal Njie, who skillfully slotted the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Hugo Keto to make it 1-0. Just three minutes later, Therkildsen's shot ricocheted off Jesper Taaje's leg and found its way into the goal, extending Haugesund's lead.

Therkildsen continued to be a key figure in Haugesund's attacking plays, assisting Sory Diarra for their third goal, making it 3-0. The home team had numerous opportunities to further increase their lead.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the second half. In the 55th minute, Danilo Al-Saed scored for Sandefjord Fotball after receiving a pass from Gilbert Koomson, reducing the deficit to 3-1. Then, in added time, Franklin Daddy's Boy Nyenetue headed in a cross from Koomson, bringing the score to 3-2.

Koomson's impressive contributions throughout the match highlight his impact on the team. In the league this season, he has made seven appearances, scored one goal, and provided four assists, showcasing his importance to Sandefjord Fotball's attacking prowess.