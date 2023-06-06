Ghana’s Gilbert Koomson shines as Sandefjord secures convincing win in Norwegian Eliteserien

Ghanaian midfielder Gilbert Koomson delivered a standout performance on Sunday, leading Sandefjord to a resounding victory in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The midfielder played a crucial role in his team's Round 9 clash against Odd on Sunday.

Right from the start, Koomson showcased his skills by providing an assist to Danilo Al-Saed, who found the back of the net just 11 minutes into the first half, giving Sandefjord a well-deserved lead. After the break, Koomson himself got on the scoresheet, doubling his team's advantage in the 52nd minute.

The game continued to swing in Sandefjord's favour as Odd conceded an own goal just three minutes later. Adding to the dominant display, Koomson combined brilliantly with Danilo Al-Saed once again in the 65th minute, allowing the forward to score his second goal of the day.

Despite Koomson's excellent performance, Odd managed to salvage a late consolation goal through Faniel Temesgen Tewelde in injury time. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old midfielder's contribution proved instrumental in securing the victory for Sandefjord.

Koomson had a relatively slow start to the new season but is now finding his form and is expected to play a crucial role for Sandefjord throughout the Norwegian Eliteserien campaign.