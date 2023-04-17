Ghana's Grejohn Kyei wins MOTM in Clermont Foot's victory over Angers

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei was named Man-Of-The-Match as his team, Clermont Foot, secured a crucial victory over SCO Angers in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Kyei, formerly of FC St Gallen in Switzerland, played a vital role in his team's triumph, contributing a goal and an all-round impressive performance.

The game was highly competitive from the onset, with Adrien Hunou giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute, assisted by Algerian international Nabil Bentaleb. However, Kyei responded five minutes later, scoring a crucial equalizer for Clermont Foot.

The game continued to be tightly contested, with Muhammad-Cham Caracevic scoring a penalty for the home team just before half-time, putting Clermont Foot in the lead.

Kyei, who has scored six goals and provided two assists in 30 games this season, played the full match, showcasing his attacking prowess and versatility in attack.