Ghana's highest scorer in Europe Godsway Donyoh ignored for Ethiopia game

Godsway Donyoh has been snubbed for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia despite his prolific form for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish top-flight league.

Donyoh is the most impressive Ghanaian player in Europe this term after scoring seven goals and registering one assist in 11 Danish Superliga games this season and he is the hottest striker in the country now.

The 24-year-old's form for the Wild Tigers is reported to have attracted interests from English Premier League side Everton for a January move.

Despite his fine form, the former Manchester City enforcer will not be part of Ghana's squad for the game against Ethiopia on November 18.