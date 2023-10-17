Ghana's hopes boosted as Eddie Nketiah omitted from England's squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy 

English-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah will have to wait longer to make his first competitive appearance for the Three Lions, as he has been dropped again by England's manager, Gareth Southgate.

Nketiah, 24, recently made his senior debut for England in an international friendly against Australia. However, hopes of his historic appearance in the highly anticipated Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy have been dashed as he has been left out of the squad.

This decision marks the end of Nketiah's international assignment with the England national team in October. The Arsenal striker was initially left out by Southgate in the previous international window for games against Scotland and Ukraine.

For Ghana, who have been actively pursuing Nketiah to represent the Black Stars, this recent development serves as a boost to their efforts. They can now engage in discussions with the Arsenal player, who has the option to explore playing for Ghana.

The four-time African champions are keen to address their concerns about their frontline and are actively seeking solutions as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.