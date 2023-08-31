Ghana's hopes dashed as striker Eddie Nketiah receives England call-up

Ghana's aspirations of securing Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah to play for the Black Stars have been dealt a blow as the player receives his first call-up to the England national team.

Nketiah's strong start to the season, where he netted two goals in three matches for Arsenal, has earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad. He will be part of the England team for the UEFA Euro qualifiers against Ukraine and a friendly against Scotland in the upcoming September international window.

Despite his previous involvement in various England youth teams, Nketiah had remained eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage. However, England's recent decision to include him in their squad suggests that the race for his international future has been won by England.

Last year in June, Nketiah confirmed discussions with Ghana about a potential nationality switch, stating, "There have been discussions, but nothing has been decided." Reflecting on his heritage, he said, "My parents are both Ghanaian [so] of course it’s a possibility [playing for Ghana]. I’m open to both, that is playing for Ghana and obviously England as well. Being from Ghana, you would be happy that they qualified for the World Cup."

Nketiah's impressive record of 16 goals for England's U21 side sets a historic mark, but the door is not entirely closed for a switch to Ghana in the future. If opportunities with the Three Lions become limited, there remains a chance that Nketiah might consider representing Ghana on the international stage.