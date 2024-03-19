Ghana's hopes of inviting Kobbie Mainoo dashed as England hand Man Utd star call-up

Kobbie Mainoo has received his first England call-up as Ghana's hopes of persuading him to play for the Black Stars slips away.

The Manchester United youngster joins the Three Lions for the international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month.

Mainoo's impressive displays with the Red Devils saw him attract interest from the Ghanaian Football Federation, who had initiated the process of convincing him to represent the four-time African champions.

However, having represented the European nation at youth levels, the 18-year-old decided to play for England.

Mainoo could make his debut against the Selacoas or Belgium, where he could make a claim for himself to be included in the Euro 2024 squad.

The English-Ghanaian has reported to the St George's Training Complex as he is set to make his international debut.

He could still switch nationality even if he features in the friendly, per the new FIFA rules.

Meanwhile, Ghana will face Nigeria and Uganda in the international break in Marrakech, Morocco.