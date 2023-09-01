Ghana’s Ibrahim Mustapha plays key role as LASK FC secure Europa League group stage berth

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha played a pivotal role for FC LASK as they secured a place in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

LASK managed a 1-1 draw against Zrinjski Mostar in their recent encounter.

LASK advanced to the Europa League group stage with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline, having previously won 2-1 against Zrinjski at home in the first leg.

The 23-year-old attacker, who started in both legs of the playoffs, contributed with 65 minutes of action on the field.

Mustapha brings valuable European experience to the LASK squad, having previously played for Crvena Zvezda before joining the Austrian club in January. He has earned an average rating of 6.72 according to the statistical website SofaScore.

In the Europa League group stage, LASK are set to face challenging opponents, including Liverpool, Toulouse, and Union SG, as they aim to progress further in the competition.