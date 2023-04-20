Ghana’s Ibrahim Osman adapting to life at Nordsjaelland despite challenging weather conditions

Young Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has revealed that his transition to life at Nordsjaelland has been mostly positive, except for the challenging weather conditions in Denmark.

Osman, who joined the Danish giants in January from the Right to Dream Academy, follows in the footsteps of other successful Ghanaian players such as Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who have also made the move to Europe from the academy.

In an interview, Osman acknowledged the similarity in the principles at Right to Dream and Nordsjaelland but emphasized the intensity of the training sessions in Denmark.

“It has been good except for the weather, I have to cope well. We have the same principles at Right to Dream, so it’s quite the same but the intensity is very much different here. They demand higher intensity here, so you have to put in more work,” he said.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the 18-year-old has already made three appearances for Nordsjaelland's first team. He has also played for their Under 19 and Reserve teams.

Osman's move to Nordsjaelland represents a significant step forward in his career, and he hopes to continue to develop and make a name for himself in Europe.

The Right to Dream Academy has gained a reputation for producing top-quality talent, and Osman is the latest in a long line of promising young players to make their mark on the European football scene.