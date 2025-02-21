Ghana’s Ibrahim Osman and Feyenoord set for Champions League clash against Inter Milan

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman and his Feyenoord side will face a tough challenge in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 as they take on Italian giants Inter Milan.

Feyenoord secured their place in this stage after eliminating AC Milan in the playoffs and will now aim to overcome another Serie A powerhouse.

Osman, who is on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season, has featured in six Champions League matches for the Dutch champions.

However, his role in the knockout rounds remains uncertain after he was benched in the second leg against Milan, having played just 11 minutes in the first leg.

Feyenoord will look to their impressive form and fighting spirit to upset last two season’s finalists, with Osman hoping to contribute as they seek a quarter-final berth. The first leg of the tie will take place on March 4-5, with the return fixture set for March 11-12.