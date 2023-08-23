Ghana’s Ibrahim Sulemana features in first Serie A TOTW of new season

Ghanaian prodigy Ibrahim Sulemana has swiftly made his mark on Serie A, securing a coveted spot in the Team of the Week (TOTW) after the inaugural matchday.

At just 20 years old, Sulemana delivered a remarkable performance for Cagliari, contributing to their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Torino. Renowned Italian sources, Tutto Mercato and Centotrentuno, lauded Sulemana's commanding presence in midfield, awarding him high marks for his poised and authoritative display over 90 minutes.

Tuttomercato bestowed a rating of 7, commending, "His consistent pressing of Torino players in their own half keeps the team's centre of gravity high. A dynamic and tenacious performance, marked by relentless energy until the final moments of added time."

Centotrentuno, with an impressive 7.5 rating, noted, "Sulemana's intelligent and well-executed runs, combined with his exceptional consistency and prowess in duels, set him apart. His performance consistently illuminated the pitch."

Ibrahim Sulemana's journey to Cagliari took shape in June, having transferred from Hellas Verona. Notably, he played a pivotal role in aiding Hellas Verona's survival in the Italian Serie A during the previous season.

Under the guidance of Cagliari manager Claudio Ranieri, Sulemana has quickly secured a starting role in the team, demonstrating his potential to become a significant force in Serie A.