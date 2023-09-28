Ghana’s Inaki Williams celebrates scoring streak for Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has expressed his delight after scoring in his third consecutive game for the club.

Williams showcased his scoring prowess once again as Athletic Bilbao played to a 2-2 draw against Getafe on Wednesday.

Williams contributed significantly to his team's performance, netting the second goal for Bilbao during the exciting stalemate at the San Mames Stadium.

This achievement marked the third consecutive game in which he found the back of the net, following goals against Cadiz and Deportivo Alaves in previous matches.

Notably, this is the first time the Ghana international has achieved such a scoring streak for the Spanish club. His consistent scoring form is a testament to his growing impact on the team.

After the match, Williams took to social media to celebrate his remarkable scoring feat for the club this season. On his preferred platform, he shared his thoughts, writing, "Physically strong, mentally indestructible."

Williams' latest goal against Getafe adds to his tally, making it four goals in the league, and he has also contributed two assists in seven games.