Ghana's Italian ambassador Giovanni Favilli advises young footballers to be moderate when successful

Ghana's Italian ambassador Giovanni Favilli has advised young footballers to live a moderate life when the become successful.

He says the players must desist from actions that can potentially ruin their finances when they retire from the sport.

He was speaking at an event in Ghana, organised by football consultancy firm Goldstars Consult, on the theme, ‘The Modern Footballer’s Life Abroad, a Brand and a Business Profession.’

“Don’t fall for the traps of families and friends when you become successful footballers,” said Favilli [pictured, bottom middle]," he told Football Italia

“When you become successful as a footballer, you start having a lot of families and friends. People you didn’t know start showing up, claiming to be part of your extended family. Others want to be friends with you, but be solid.

“The life of a footballer is short so don’t fall for the temptations of the fun by going clubbing. You must save, don’t splash the money.

“Remember where you come from and the values you were raised with. Form successful relationships and most importantly take care of your body.”

A number of Ghanaian players have enjoyed successes in Italy over the years including Mohammed Gargo (Udinese, Venezia and Genoa), Stephen Appiah (Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Bologna and Cesena), Asamoah Gyan (Udinese and Modena), Kevin-Prince Boateng (Milan and Sassuolo), Sulley Muntari (Udinese, Inter, Milan and Pescara) and Kwadwo Asamoah (Udinese, Juventus and Inter).