Ghana's Jalal Abdulai nets winner for Elfsborg in Swedish Cup victory

In an exciting matchup between Elfsborg and GAIS in the Swedish Cup, Ghanaian youngster Jalal Abdulai proved to be the hero for his team.

The 19-year-old forward came off the bench in the 67th minute and scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory for Elfsborg at the BorÃ¥s Arena.

The game started off intense, with both teams creating scoring opportunities. However, it wasn't until the 80th minute that Sebastian Holmen managed to break the deadlock and give Elfsborg the lead.

With GAIS pushing hard for an equaliser, the game was finely poised heading into the closing stages.

That's when Jalal Abdulai entered the fray, replacing Per Frick in the 67th minute. His impact was almost immediate, as he scored the decisive second goal for Elfsborg in the sixth minute of added time.

Abdulai's goal was set up by his fellow countryman Michael Baidoo, who had earlier missed a penalty opportunity in the 10th minute.

Despite this, Baidoo played a key role in the build-up to Abdulai's goal, providing the assist that sealed the win for Elfsborg.

The victory sees Elfsborg progress to the next round of the Swedish Cup, where they will face further challenges as they look to lift the trophy.