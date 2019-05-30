Ghana’s James Kotei clinches BIG award at Simba SC

Ghanaian midfielder James Agyekum Kotei has been voted Simba SC midfielder of the season following an outstanding campaign.

Kotei was off competition from teammates Jonas Mkude and Hassan Mzamiru to land the coveted gong on Thursday evening at the club's end of season awards ceremony.

The 25-year-old was very keen for the Tanzania giants in the CAF Champions League as they reached the quarter-finals for the very first time in history.

He featured in all twelve matches for the Dar es Salaam right from the preliminary stage to the quarter-finals.

Kotei also played a significant role as Simba SC defended the Tanzania Premier League with him playing 32 games out of 38 in the end.