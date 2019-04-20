Ghana's Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew nominated for Crystal Palace Player of the Season award

Ghana's Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have been nominated for the Crystal Palace Player of the Season award which will be announced on April 24, according to the club’s official website.

Several other players are also in contention for the gong including top scorer Winfred Saha, captain Luka Milivojevi, Andrew Townsend, Mamadou Sakho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Patrick van Aanholt.

Schlupp, who joined Crystal Palace in January 2017, has made 18 league appearances for the club this season, scoring four goals.

Ayew, who is on loan from Swansea City, has netted just once in 18 games involving 13 starts.

Both players are hoping to make Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah’s final list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next June, following their inclusion in the team that played the final qualifying game against Kenya last month.