Ghanaian footballers Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will work under a new coach with Leicester City after the club sacked Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Foxes are looking to regroup for their second season in the Championship.

Leicester City's hierarchy will look to bring in a new boss ahead of the start of the new campaign, which begins against Sheffield Wednesday on August 10. Former Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche is heavily linked to replace Van Nistelrooy.

The club's first-team coaching staff will oversee the start of pre-season training while they search for a new manager.

The Foxes face a potential points penalty for the upcoming season after being charged for allegedly breaching the English Football League's financial rules.

The club will need to navigate these challenges under their new leadership and work towards securing a successful season.

Fans of Leicester City will be eager to see how the team performs under their new coach, with the hope of achieving a strong finish in the Championship.

Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will be key players in the team's lineup, and their performances will be crucial to the team's success.