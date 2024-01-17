Ghana's Jordan Ayew confident of victory against Egypt in AFCON 2023 clash

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence in his team's ability to overcome Egypt in their upcoming Group B match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their opening game, while Egypt struggled to a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Mozambique. Despite being considered underdogs, Ayew believes that Ghana has what it takes to emerge victorious.

"We didn't concentrate for 90 minutes in our first game, and that's what cost us," Ayew acknowledged during a pre-match press conference, as reported by 3Sports.

"But we've learned from our mistakes and we're now fully focused on the task at hand. We need to stay aggressive and play to our strengths. I have faith in my teammates and the coaching staff, and I'm confident that we'll have a positive result tomorrow."

In related news, a group of Ghanaian fans in the Ivory Coast gathered to offer prayers for the Black Stars ahead of their crucial encounter with Egypt.

Their support and optimism echoed Ayew's sentiments, as they believe that their team has the potential to succeed.