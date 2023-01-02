Ghana's Jordan Ayew excels in No. 9 position for Crystal Palace in Bournemouth win

Crystal Palace used Jordan Ayew as a central striker for the first time in a long time, and it proved to be the best decision as the attacker scored in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira chose Jordan Ayew as his number nine, and the striker, who is usually deployed on the wings or in midfield, delivered an excellent performance to cap off 2022 on a high note.

Ayew in his preferred centre-forward position looked bright, linking up well with other attackers. His perseverance and ability to keep the ball allowed Eze, Olise, and Zaha to flourish.

The Ghanaian's qualities may be best suited to the role of lone striker. During Roy Hodgson's reign, Ayew was very effective there, and his successor may now look to give him a run there in the upcoming games.