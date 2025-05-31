Ghana’s Jordan Ayew happy to see young players shine in win over Trinidad & Tobago

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew is impressed with the performance of young Black Stars players following victory over Trinidad & Tobago at the Unity Cup.

Coach Otto Addo made a wholesale changes to the Black Stars squad, handing starting roles to youngsters like Mohammed Fuseini, Lawrence Agyekum, Christopher Baah Bonsu and others.

The Black Stars prevailed with a resounding 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago to finish third at the Unity Cup tournament.

The match, held at the Gtech Community Stadium saw Mohammed Fuseini, Nations FC captain Razak Simpson and Lawrence Agyekum netting debut goals for the national team.

Captain Jordan Ayew, who opened the scoring for Ghana delivered two crucial assists to lead Black Stars to victory.

“We approached the game really well. We made the game look simple but it wasn’t simple but the players did well, the young really did well… some of them really took their opportunities and I’m happy for them. They just need to keep pushing and keep believing in themselves and keep putting in performances like this.” he said.

The Black Stars will return for the continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September.