Ghana's Joseph Aidoo set to return for Celta Vigo clash against Athletic Bilbao

Defender Joseph Aidoo is set to make a comeback for Celta Vigo in their upcoming Spanish La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Aidoo was unavailable for their previous game, a 2-1 home defeat to Valencia, due to a suspension.

The centre-back had received a red card in Celta Vigo's 1-0 loss to Getafe, which resulted in his absence from the last match.

However, having served his suspension, Aidoo has now been included in the 22-man squad for the crucial clash against Bilbao.

Aidoo, who is highly regarded for his defensive prowess, is expected to feature prominently in the game as Celta Vigo aim to end their three-game winless streak.

The Ghanaian international has been influential for his team this season, scoring three goals in 32 appearances.