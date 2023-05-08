Ghana's Joseph Paintsil credits God for impressive form as Premier League interest grows

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has attributed his impressive form this season to God.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Belgian club Genk, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in the Jupiler Pro League.

Speaking about his success, Paintsil said, "It's the doing of the Lord. I believe it is my time to shine. I will give thanks to God because I wouldn't have reached this far without him. I will continue to fight and see what God has for me."

Paintsil's performances have not gone unnoticed, with several Premier League teams including Brighton, Brentford and Fulham reportedly interested in signing him.

However, Genk have ruled out a summer transfer for the Ghana international, as they intend to build a strong squad for European competitions next season.

Despite the interest from other clubs, Paintsil remains focused on his current team and his faith.

Paintsil's contract with Genk runs until the summer of 2026, and the club will be hoping he can continue to deliver the kind of performances that have made him a standout player this season.