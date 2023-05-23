In a close finish to the yearly competition for the famous Ebony Award, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye of the Genk squad just prevailed over Joseph Paintsil.

The prestigious jury for the award, which was composed of honorary jurors, coaches from league teams, the manager of the Belgian national team, and coaches from league clubs, was drawn to Ndayishimiye's exceptional performances during the season.

The Genk star's outstanding efforts, highlighted by his incredible total of 8 goals and a staggering 21 assists, left a lasting impression on the Belgian football scene.

But Paintsil's season was unique in every way. The explosive winger unquestionably established himself as a vital player for Genk throughout the regular season with an outstanding total of 14 goals and 12 assists.

The intense competition in this year's award race is proof of the Genk squad's great talent level and depth.

Other notable competitors fought it out for the prized Ebony Award in a very competitive race. Bilal El Khannous of Morocco displayed his technical mastery and dominant presence on the field, while Emmanuel Gift Orban and Victor Boniface of Nigeria made an impression with their strong performances.

With their excellent contributions to Genk's achievement, Ndayishimiye, and Paintsil, however, stole the show.

The yearly prize is presented to the top player of African heritage in Belgium's top division.